in-the-desert-and-in-traditional-moroccan-dress,-jamel-debbouze-posts-a-sublime-photo-for-eid!

He may have been making thousands of people laugh for several years, but that does not mean that he is unanimous… Indeed, Jamel Debbouze divided his fans a while ago a few days when he granted an interview to Audrey Crespo-Mara for Sept. At eight. The journalist, who wanted to know the idea he had of France today, faced an honest Jamel, and very much in love with his country. But for some, the remarks he made were not frank.

“Jamel Debbouze speaks on the presidential election of 2022 and says that if more and more French people are voting for the extreme right, it is because they are fed up with the poor distribution of wealth and that this is not a problem of racism, nor of discrimination… well”, let go of an Internet user while another even qualified him as sold: “I am convinced that France is not racist… MDRRR what a sold. He really pities Jamel Debbouze”.

Abaya in the desert, Jamel Debbouze cannon to celebrate Eid

This annoyance followed a declaration of love for France from the companion of Mélissa Theuriau, and in particular on the fact that Marine Le Pen had arrived in the second round of the presidential election 2022. “Opposing us sells. The last presidential elections we had the impression that one in two French people was racist because they voted for Le Pen”, he confided before d ‘assure: “But I’m sure that France is not racist. It was more a vote of misery, a complaint against Macron. I do not want to believe that France is racist. That It’s impossible for me to think that. I’ve done 25 times around France and I’ve played everywhere, I know my country”.

Since this interview, Jamel Debbouze has not wished to react to criticism and is undoubtedly right. He decided to go and recharge his batteries with the family, especially since he is celebrating, like all Muslims in the world, Eid-El-Kébir this Saturday, July 9. For the occasion, the comedian posted a sublime shot of him in traditional dress, probably in the Moroccan desert, on Instagram. By not failing to wish a “happy birthday” to everyone.

