“in-daddy's-room-and-bed”,-joy-hallyday,-still-inconsolable-and-worrying…

The years pass but the mourning is still just as hard. Unfortunately, he will be throughout his life. Because despite all the courage in the world, it is impossible to forget a person who is dear to us and who left too soon. Laeticia Hallyday and her daughters Jade and Joy, Laura Smet and David Hallyday, as well as the rest of Johnny Hallyday’s family are undoubtedly the best placed to confirm this. Indeed, more than four years after his disappearance, the lack is still great and the tributes continue to rain. Proof of this is with Joy’s heartbreaking post on her Instagram account this Friday 15 July.

But Jade’s sister doesn’t he doesn’t hesitate either to rant when the mood takes him. The reason ? The fact that he is attributed with false rumors which annoys him to the highest degree. This is why she decided to respond to her haters on 10 last July via her TikTok account. “People in my comments instantly who think they know my life better than me”, she wrote. While on the video, Joy declares in playback: “You have reached your speaking time. Close it!”. A rather direct way, but which has the merit of being clear, to respond to all the detractors.

This place that brings back so many memories

However, a few hours ago, the daughter of Laeticia Hallyday did not have the heart to attack Internet users. She preferred to immerse herself in her beautiful memories in the company of her father, whose “birthday” she celebrated, a month after the initial date. To pay tribute to him, she shared a series of photos including one of her dog Santos, lying in a very special place for her.

“Baby Santos in the dad’s room, on dad’s bed”, was it written in the caption of the photo. In the following stories, Joy Hallyday also shared the cover of Paris Match in which Johnny Hallyday appeared on his motorcycle, in front of his residence in Marnes-la- Coquette. Heartbreaking publications, which undoubtedly did not fail to move the young girl to the highest point.

RF