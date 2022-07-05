in-a-state-of-ice

The heart on the edge of the lips…

Among the 1 001 marvels and novelties from Picard for the summer, these ultra-gourmet sticks (with caramel on them and runny caramel inside!) literally cracked up. 6 salted butter caramel sticks, runny heart, Picard, 2,99 € (160 g).

Nice crime…

Not really a crime to fall for this new generous and creamy vegan ice cream but less caloric than an apple! Chocolate-sesame, strawberry-acai, mango-chia, blackcurrant-aloe vera… the flavors are also surprising and out of place! Impronta (pistachio), 5,50 the individual pot on impronta.com, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

First of the ice

By combining two of its strengths in the same pot: ice cream and macaroon, Pierre Hermé is hitting the bullseye. Two flavours: caramel or yuzu and marzipan. Infinitely caramel ice cream, macaron biscuit, fondant caramel, Pierre Hermé, 7,20 € (the jar of 160 ml)

Too cone!

It caused a sensation when it came out, it comes back with a recipe even more faithful to the chocolate bar and with – ultimate delight at the end of the tasting – a hazelnut candy, nestled in the bottom of the cone! Ice cream cone, Kinder Bueno, 3,50 € the box of 4 (243 g). Available in White.

Exquisite evils

Black sesame, Toxi-coco, Vahinea, Pop rhubarb… and the list goes on! Their little names are as crazy as their recipes made from fresh ingredients and in a traditional way! Emkipop (Black Sesame): 19,90 € the box of 10, on emkipop.fr or in stores in Paris, Marseille and Aix.

Italy in a jar

Real Italian ice cream in Leclerc price? We are a fan of these authentic stracciatella, amarena cherry, Piedmont hazelnut and tiramisu flavors! Tiramisu-style ice cream, Tradizioni d’Italia, 4,50 € the jar of 500 ml exclusively at E.Leclerc.

Completely frosted!

Green apple-matcha, marzipan, carrot juice, muesli, apricot-almond and stracciatella: the six new flavors of La Fabrique Givrée really have it all! La Fabrique Givrée, (Stracciatella), 10 € the jar of 500 ml on lafabriquegivree.com

Coco câline

Those who love them will be loyal to them forever: the famous Raffaello ice cream stick version is also attracting new fans! Raffaello ice cream, 3,50 € the box of 4 sticks (500 ml) .

Leslie Benaroch