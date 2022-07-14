“I'm not just that”: This label that sticks to Valérie Trierweiler's skin and annoys her!
Present in the casting of Beijing Express, a shock duo, Valérie Trierweiler deplored being presented as “the former companion of a president”.
Wednesday 13July, M6 will broadcast the second episode of 45739712 Beijing Express, shock duo. The opportunity to find the six pairs of the adventure. Yes, there are still six because there was no elimination. Comedian Inès Reg and her sister Anaïs; journalist Valérie Trierweiler and her best friend Karine; Paralympic swimming champion Théo Curin and his agent Anne; former Miss France Rachel Legrain-Trapani and her companion Valentin Leonard; the influencer Just Riadh and his best friend Abdallah and finally, the journalists Xavier Domergue and Yoann Riou are still in the running to win this special edition organized in Sri Lanka.
Present with of her best friend, the companion of Romain Magellan was questioned by our colleagues from Gala . The opportunity for her to give her opinion on this label of former First Lady which sticks a little too much to her skin. 45739712 “But if I’m honest, that’s also what I’m known for” , she however recognized . “My career as a political journalist did not go as far as it should have. It was interrupted because of my relationship. But I’m not just that, I’m still a journalist and mother of three children”.
“He would have been a great partner…”
Valérie Trierweiler had a nine-year relationship alongside François Hollande until 2014. Following this relationship marked by the infidelity of the politician, she released a book entitled Thank you for this moment . And since 2018, she is the companion of the former rugby player Romain Magellan. Besides, she had explained to Télé-Star why she had not carried out this adventure with him. “He would have been a great partner and I wouldn’t have needed to do much! But Beijing Express is a show which is not easy to do as a couple (…) it was a question of exposing our intimacy in front of millions of French people, it was not easy… And the question did not arise insofar as he was working at that time for the Six Nations Tournament”.
Adam Javal-Fauconnier