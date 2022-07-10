“if-you-want-to-take-drugs-and-spend-your-time-in-psychiatry”,-a-star-of-“loft-story”-humiliates-loana-in-the-middle-of-an-interview!

She didn’t just keep friends… And yet, she wasn’t part of the same season as her. Several years ago now, Loana entered Loft Story and became a superstar. At the time, it was one of the very first reality shows and each contestant emerged from the program with high notoriety as they entered as complete strangers. But the bimbo knew how to make the difference with her dream physique, her atypical personality, and the famous sequence in the swimming pool with Jean-Edouard…

Since then, many things have happened past. Loana has unfortunately lived through a very complicated period due to drug and alcohol problems and is struggling to recover from these worries, although she tries to prove the contrary on social networks when she can. And that unfortunately still earns him a lot of criticism. Like when she appeared, a few days after the music festival, in her simplest form, to wish a belated happy birthday. Internet users saw red and tackle her violently. Faced with this wave of hatred, Eryl Prayer’s sidekick took the floor.

Kenza freewheeling about Loana

“I just wanted to laugh and no, I’m not drugged or alcoholic”, she assured at first before explaining: “I just wanted to make you laugh instead of the smooth photos that people put of me. And yes, I love to have fun.. where’s the harm?? you have dozens of girls in tiny thongs bragging about creams that don’t even work and you call them businesswomen. I’m not selling anything just 3 minutes of laughter with my hair covering what it takes… And I’m entitled to a lot of insults…”

But the criticisms about drugs and alcohol have not finished for Loana… Indeed, this Friday, July 8, Kenza, ex-candidate of Loft Story attacked her and did not show herself to be tender, far from it… This one ensured that the fact of passing in this program does not cond don’t lead a person to have the chaotic destiny of Eryl Prayer’s sidekick: “If you want to take drugs and spend your time in psychiatric hospitals, it’s your choice” , she let go. Not sure that this will please the main concerned.

