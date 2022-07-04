“I would sometimes like to leave while I sleep”: affected by the disease, Françoise Hardy evokes her “nightmarish life”

A musical career shattered by illness. Two years ago, doctors diagnosed Françoise Hardy with cancer of the lymphatic system. The ex-girlfriend of Jacques Dutronc had to carry out heavy radiotherapy which caused him countless side effects. In the columns of Le Parisien, his son Thomas Dutronc delivered heartbreaking secrets about him. “She is neither dying nor in danger of death. She just has daily problems, serious discomfort linked to the after-effects of the chemo and radiotherapy“, he explained.

In an interview with the Sunday newspaper, the interpreter of “My friend the rose” confided in her daily life turned upside down by the operations: “Since my 45 radiotherapy, the definitive absence of saliva and the lack of irrigation of the skull and the entire ENT area have made my life nightmarish“, she was moved.

The artist who recently entered the TOP 50 JDD of the favorite personalities of the French then confided the pains she endures: “ I spend at least five hours a day eating and am always threatened with nasal bleeding because my nostrils are too dry and clogged despite the oil with which I coat them several times a day. A recent hemorrhage has dried out my back throat even more, causing me coughing and choking spells”. Exhausted by her fight, Françoise Hardy even expressed exhaustion in the face of this terrible fight, even seeing death as a relief: “ I would like sometimes leave during my sleep and not wake me up”, she confided.