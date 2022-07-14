“i-want-to-stop”:-laurent-delahousse-reveals-the-addiction-he-can't-get-rid-of-“to-relieve-the-stress”

Laurent Delahousse is a leading journalist in the French media landscape. But if we know of him a smooth appearance on television sets, the 52 year-old man is like everyone else, with his shortcomings. Or rather, he is like millions of French people who have the same addiction as him: cigarettes.

In the same vein that Elisabeth Borne who revealed to be completely addicted to this drink which she cannot do without “to follow”, the one who is these days overwhelmed by a tragedy confided to our colleagues from Release that he couldn’t do without smoking “to fill the stress“.

“He hosts two editorial conferences for each newscast, smokes while writing his pitches“, writes Liberation. “A mechanical reflex“ from which he can no longer be separated and from which he has elsewhere ashamed. “His pharmacist from whom he buys patches believes that he has quit smoking” , continues Liberation .

Already in 2017, Laurent Delahousse explained to Michel Cymès, whom he received on his set for the month without tobacco, the difficulty of quitting smoking. “I want to quit smoking. I tried the patch, the electronic cigarette, I tried hypnosis. It didn’t work. What went wrong at home? The will “, he launched to the doctor who reminded him that the cigarette was considered a drug.

That he is reassured, it is unfortunately not the only one. More than 10 million French people are smokers, and among them, the singer Renaud who “smokes like a firefighter “. “For a year and a half, I no longer drink a drop of alcohol” , assured the interpreter of “Mistral Gagnant” at the microphone of RTL last May. Before adding not without humor: “On the other hand, I still smoke like a firefighter. I went from four packs of cigarettes a day to one pack” . His substitute? Vaping, like Elisabeth Borne who had also caused controversy by vaping at the National Assembly.

Antoine FM

