“i-saw-the-faces-of-people-…”:-the-last-outing-of-the-ex-miss-france,-delphine-wespiser-will-not-please-the-chroniclers-of-tpmp

The year in Touche Pas à Mon Poste by Delphine Wespiser has been very eventful! Especially because of the presidential elections!

On 13 last April, Miss France 2012 had indeed judged that Marine Le Pen was “a mother of the French” . Words that earned her thousands of criticisms and insults for several weeks, as she had been able to say during an issue of TPMP . A very difficult moment to live for the young woman of 30 years who agreed to come back to this episode during her participation in the podcast Femmes de télé by Télé-Loisirs. “It was hard. I don’t think it lasted away from three weeks…I thought to myself, like every buzz, another buzz is going to pop up and fade away. Well, not at all!”

Following her speech, Roger’s companion did not hesitate to dent her comrades. “Once again, it’s this principle of going with the wind. At some point, it was probably not good for the careers of each other to support me. Quite simply. There I saw people’s faces.”

The start of the school year next August is likely to be joyful.

Disappointed by her colleagues, the presenter of Come on, we love each other wanted to pay tribute to one of the few to have supported her. “That’s why I really want to re pay homage, for example, to Patrick Sébastien. Once invited on the show, he was not asked this question at all but after a while he said, off topic phew, ‘there is just something I would like to say: the treatment you you did to the little one, Delphine, it was really not cool because she has balls and you didn’t support her at all. After we sent each other messages and we called each other“, she remembered.

See also: Delphine Wespiser: This publication is likely to piss off Matthieu Delormeau?

Adam Javal-Fauconnier