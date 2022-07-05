“i-said-yes”,-the-funny-wedding-ceremony-of-the-former-miss-france-maeva-coucke,-which-surprises-all-her-fans!

abaca

On Instagram, the former Miss France , Maeva Coucke released a video of her recent “wedding” with her darling.

On Instagram, Monday July 4, Maëva Coucke published a video of the music festival, the Delta Festival, in which she participated in the south of France, near Marseille. The former beauty queen was there with her friends, but also with her companion, François Bonifaci. During her weekend, the former Miss France married her boyfriend. She unveiled the rather quirky video of the ceremony. “I SAID YES!”, she wrote in the caption. “We got married at the Chapel of Love at the Delta Festival”, she added. Of course, the couple is not really married but their self-mockery hit the mark with their subscribers who commented en masse. Controversy extinguished?

Although their complicity is obvious, Maëva Coucke and François Bonifaci have been victims of some attacks from some Internet users. The ex-protégé of Sylvie Tellier had been accused of having betrayed the influencer Chloé Bleinc, who would be one of her friends. The main interested party spoke during a question and answer session on Instagram to make things clear. “No, I didn’t steal François and I even less stole him from a ‘friend’. He was single and had been for several months before we got together. For the rest, I’m not going to worry. expand on the subject, François’ post summed up the situation perfectly.” For his part, the young man had said: “These messages received are totally unjustified against Maëva and myself. Maëva is one of the people with the most principles and of values ​​that I know, because yes, I know it, in real life! So stop coming to judge people knowing NOTHING. You are wrong all along the line and I am weighing my words. So stop this useless hatred”.