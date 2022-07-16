“i-really-fell-into-it-when…”:-the-emblematic-ex-star-of-“ch'tis”,-kelly-addicted-to-drugs-to-“lose-weight”

Youtube

Kelly Helard gave an interview to Purepeople on the occasion of the release of his book “All that for my weight! Diary of a life fighting against the kilos”.

In his recent interview given to PurePeople on the occasion of the release of his book All that for my weight ! Diary of a life battling the pounds, Kelly Helard talked about the time she used drugs.

Criticized on her weight, the young woman used many methods, even the most dangerous, to achieve her ends. “I had already fallen into drugs before because of my ex, to stay in a nightclub. was occasional. But then I really fell into it when I wanted to lose weight”, she told our colleagues.

“It was morning, noon and evening. I managed to lose a lot but today, when I see the photos of the time, I find myself horrible”. Words that echo his time in AJA with Sam Zirah . The ex-star of the Ch’tis takes full responsibility for this harmful period of his life. However, the attacks on his physique didn’t help… “I’m not saying it’s the fault of the people who criticized me for my appearance, it was me who fell in. But maybe if I hadn’t been told ‘you’re fat’ all the time…”

If today oday she got out of it, it’s thanks to Neymar, her husband. “Fortunately I got through it well thanks to my husband. However, I lost my best friend. She turned his back on it, instead of trying to support me. It was really, really hard. That was my only regret. Help your friends if you know of anything”, she continued adding. “I do not see my life without him. As soon as I saw him, it was him and not another. Since then, we’ve been in love for ten years. With ‘ifs’, we could remake the world but that’s how it went and I assume “