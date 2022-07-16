“I really fell into it when…”: The emblematic ex-star of “Ch'tis”, Kelly addicted to drugs to “lose weight”

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 16, 2022
1
“i-really-fell-into-it-when…”:-the-emblematic-ex-star-of-“ch'tis”,-kelly-addicted-to-drugs-to-“lose-weight”

Youtube

Kelly Helard gave an interview to Purepeople on the occasion of the release of his book “All that for my weight! Diary of a life fighting against the kilos”.

In his recent interview given to PurePeople on the occasion of the release of his book All that for my weight ! Diary of a life battling the pounds, Kelly Helard talked about the time she used drugs.

Criticized on her weight, the young woman used many methods, even the most dangerous, to achieve her ends. “I had already fallen into drugs before because of my ex, to stay in a nightclub. was occasional. But then I really fell into it when I wanted to lose weight”, she told our colleagues.

“It was morning, noon and evening. I managed to lose a lot but today, when I see the photos of the time, I find myself horrible”. Words that echo his time in AJA with Sam Zirah . The ex-star of the Ch’tis takes full responsibility for this harmful period of his life. However, the attacks on his physique didn’t help… “I’m not saying it’s the fault of the people who criticized me for my appearance, it was me who fell in. But maybe if I hadn’t been told ‘you’re fat’ all the time…”

If today oday she got out of it, it’s thanks to Neymar, her husband. “Fortunately I got through it well thanks to my husband. However, I lost my best friend. She turned his back on it, instead of trying to support me. It was really, really hard. That was my only regret. Help your friends if you know of anything”, she continued adding. “I do not see my life without him. As soon as I saw him, it was him and not another. Since then, we’ve been in love for ten years. With ‘ifs’, we could remake the world but that’s how it went and I assume “

The candidate of Moms and famous on TFX has gave birth to two children: Lyana and Lyam.

See also: The Ch’tis team from Friends Trip: “We are the little comedians of the show! “

Adam Javal-Fauconnier

These stars we talk about1714625

See more

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 16, 2022
1
Photo of tbadmin

tbadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Exit Benjamin Castaldi, Kelly Vedovelli appears very close … to another TPMP columnist

Exit Benjamin Castaldi, Kelly Vedovelli appears very close … to another TPMP columnist

June 15, 2022
Photo of Laeticia Hallyday: after the teeth, it's her new haircut that is a flop!

Laeticia Hallyday: after the teeth, it's her new haircut that is a flop!

June 21, 2022
Photo of Emmanuel Macron too “stupid”? A famous Youtuber refuses to play with him

Emmanuel Macron too “stupid”? A famous Youtuber refuses to play with him

June 5, 2022
Photo of Alessandra Sublet: the host leaves everything to everyone's surprise… This poignant message that left no one unmoved!

Alessandra Sublet: the host leaves everything to everyone's surprise… This poignant message that left no one unmoved!

July 2, 2022
WhatsApp
Back to top button