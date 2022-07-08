“I hope it's not that otherwise I'm in depression”: Kelly Vedovelli very worried, what happens to the columnist of “TPMP”?
Instagram/kellyvedovelli
This Thursday, July 7, Kelly Vedovelli appeared a bit tired on her Instagram account. The columnist of “TPMP” has also admitted that her condition worried her and this for a very specific reason.
Partying for four days in Portugal tires everyone, even the youngest. And Kelly Vedovelli is no exception to the rule. However, the columnist of TPMP does not probably did not think he had so little strength on his return to France. So much so that she asks herself many questions about her state of health and even thinks that she has fallen ill and been affected by a well-known virus for a few years…
No need to make the suspense last longer, it’s about COVID-19. And it would not be surprising if the pretty blonde contracted it. Indeed, as mentioned above, the beauty was going to party and enjoy her vacation days with her friends in Portugal on the occasion of a huge festival. For the occasion, she pulled out her best outfits and did not fail to dazzle her followers with her various Instagram posts.
Partying for four days in Portugal tires everyone, even the youngest. And Kelly Vedovelli is no exception to the rule. However, the columnist of TPMP does not probably did not think he had so little strength on his return to France. So much so that she asks herself many questions about her state of health and even thinks that she has fallen ill and been affected by a well-known virus for a few years…
No need to make the suspense last longer, it’s about COVID-19. And it would not be surprising if the pretty blonde contracted it. Indeed, as mentioned above, the beauty was going to party and enjoy her vacation days with her friends in Portugal on the occasion of a huge festival. For the occasion, she pulled out her best outfits and did not fail to dazzle her followers with her various Instagram posts.
Coronavirus when returning from vacation
Like when she unveiled a frenzied outfit on the occasion of an evening during which Chris Brown gave a performance. But all good things come to an end. And Kelly Vedovelli would no doubt have appreciated that her stay ended differently. This Thursday, July 7, she spoke on Instagram to let it be known that she had fallen ill and appeared very worried about the disease she had contracted.
“I’m so sick… Either I’m not recovering from my four days in Portugal either… I have the COVID”, she was alarmed before indicating why the virus scared her : “How awful. For me the COVID it puts me in depression. I hope it’s not that otherwise I’m in depression. How am I going to do? I can’t be depressed it’s the holidays. In winter I want to but there no” . Let’s hope for her that it’s just a simple cold. And if it is indeed the coronavirus, the columnist of TPMP will have to be patient and rest…
See also: “Depression”, “perdition”: absent from TPMP, Kelly Vedovelli speaks on Instagram
RF