“i-hope-it's-not-that-otherwise-i'm-in-depression”:-kelly-vedovelli-very-worried,-what-happens-to-the-columnist-of-“tpmp”?

Partying for four days in Portugal tires everyone, even the youngest. And Kelly Vedovelli is no exception to the rule. However, the columnist of TPMP does not probably did not think he had so little strength on his return to France. So much so that she asks herself many questions about her state of health and even thinks that she has fallen ill and been affected by a well-known virus for a few years…

No need to make the suspense last longer, it’s about COVID-19. And it would not be surprising if the pretty blonde contracted it. Indeed, as mentioned above, the beauty was going to party and enjoy her vacation days with her friends in Portugal on the occasion of a huge festival. For the occasion, she pulled out her best outfits and did not fail to dazzle her followers with her various Instagram posts.