“i-had-to-do-violence-to-myself-several-times”:-olivier-minne-cash-on-his-coming-out

For several years, Olivier Minne remained ev asif when asked about his private life, and more specifically about his sexual orientation. The one that we find at the animation of “Fort Boyard” since 2003 called himself “heteromo”, a little play on words of his own to evoke his bisexuality. In June 2017, the former host of “Télématin” confided in an interview granted to BuzzFeed: “ I used this pirouette because I did not want to deny the stories that I could have with women “, he related.

But lately, Olivier Minne has felt the need to assume frankly: “Today, I would define myself as gay. I never went through this phase of concealment because everything happened quietly in a family that did not ask questions about it. I never felt the need to come out when I was younger because homophobic speech was probably less liberated. I didn’t see how that could change anything and it’s probably a mistake on my part” he explained.

The one who settled in the United States when ‘he crossed a gap da ns his career returned in the columns of Télé 2 Semaines on the reasons for this coming out. “ It was not the subject of any planning or calculation. I undoubtedly felt the need to say it, without me wondering more about the question. It is true that there had been the episode of Marriage for all with all that it had generated as demonstrations. But you know, I am someone very discreet”, he explained. And to conclude: “ I was raised in discretion. In my family, we do not ‘bring its strawberry’. At the beginning of my career, I had to do violence to myself several times to talk about my childhood or my adolescence, because I find it incorrect. I’m not saying that I’m right to think so, but it’s is like this.“