“I find him bad … He should go back to the emergency room”: Ludivine Rétory assassinates Michel Cymes on “TPMP”!

In TPMP even in summer on C8 Wednesday July 6 , Benjamin Castaldi was surrounded by numerous columnists such as Franchesca Antoniotti, Jean-Michel Maire, Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Magali Berdah and Ludivine Rétory. The latter was to give her opinion on “the host who should stop her career according to her”. Among the possible choices: Michel Cymes (Vitamin C), Thierry Ardisson (L’ hôtel du temps), Bruno Guillon (Chacun son turn), and Jarry (Le Big Show).

“Michel Cymes, you know, like you, I don’t particularly carry it in my heart. I find it bad on TV. He should go back to the emergency room or to an office” , she swung. “A program, Vitamine C, which makes you want to sleep. It’s a bit of a paradox”, she concluded before slipping in a word for Thierry Ardisson: “Shipwreck”. End 2021, the father of Simon, Julien, Enzo and Gabriel had clashed with the famous doctor: “Who is Michel Cymes? He is no longer a doctor, he is no longer a journalist. He’s a guy who crashes all his audiences” , he had notably declared.

She passed illegally counterfeiting on a plane

In the talk show, Kelly Vedovelli’s good friend revealed that she had accidentally brought in some counterfeiting during one of her trips. “As I travel very frequently, I have my best friend who tells me: ‘I have a friend who has to bring in a package for her mum’. I tell him listen, I’m entitled to three pieces of luggage, I can take him. I arrive in Martinique, I am quite well known there, they stop me (…) they put my luggage through the X-ray.”, she said before continuing saying: “Then they said to me: ‘Madam please follow me’. I answer: ‘How so? I’m in a hurry'”. They take me back to a room, they ask me to open the package, there I open it, and there are plenty of supposedly Nike pumps that don’t look like Nikes”. As the mother of the family was recognized, the story ended well since she was able to leave with the package.

See also: Ludivine Retory (TPMP) in micro denim shorts… which leaves little to the imagination

Adam Javal-Fauconnier