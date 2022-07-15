“i-fear-the-worst”:-the-call-for-help-from-this-star-of-“large-families,-life-in-xxl”-for-her-two-year-old-daughter!

Delphine Colas finds herself at an impasse and this seems to worry her a great deal. She and her spouse have decided to leave for the United States with their tribe, as fans could learn this Wednesday 13 July in the last episode of Large families, life in XXL. A stay awaited by the whole tribe, which viewers no doubt also want to discover. So why did the mother express her concern?

Is she afraid of being drugged in bars, as was the case with Amandine? Pellissard a few weeks ago? Indeed, the star of the program pushed a huge rant after having experienced a strange moment when she was in Barcelona with her husband. “I would like to talk to you about something super important, if you go on vacation there or for the weekend. We are offered a mojito but we wanted something else and so we prepare our drinks. But what we found odd is that we don’t prepare our drinks at the bar. They prepared it behind the kitchen”, she explained before announcing: “We weren’t even halfway through that I had the felt like there was something in it. Alex tells me he felt weird too. And in fact, they put something in our glass, those crazy people”.

A situation that no one would like to know. And certainly not Delphine Colas, who recently landed in the program, and who is going to the United States in the coming days. A journey that she has been preparing for a while as she revealed to the cameras of

TF1 , but that she is also apprehensive. Especially because of the plane. However, she and the rest of her family are used to traveling by this means of transport.

But what really worries the candidate of Large families, life in XXL, it’s the fact that the trip lasts several hours. “Girls, if you have any ideas for keeping a 2-year-old child on the plane for a very long flight, I’m all ears. I fear the worst my 2-year-old daughter is very dynamic and can handle herself. ‘impatient in the face of boredom’, she announced on her social networks. However, the time spent on the plane is not the only concern of Delphine Colas. “She often suffers from her ears, in addition she has dental flares”, she added to make it clear that this trip was not going to be without problems.

