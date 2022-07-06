“i-could-have-you-beheaded”:-kate-middleton-flirted-with-by-an-actor…-prince-william-is-very-threatening!

In a recent interview on the set of the Jonathan Ross Show, Jack Whitehall recalled his performance at the Royal Variety Performance in 2014. During his show, the actor had the honor of having the spouses of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance.

The perfect opportunity to reveal that he and Kate had attended the same English private school, Marlborough College. He explained that he never spoke to Kate while he was at school, given that she was six years older than him. “We were actually at school. school together. That’s right. We were at the same school”, he told Louis’ mother, George and Charlotte, who was sitting in the royal box with her husband. “I was a little younger than you, but this is the first time I’ve seen you since school, so hello. I don’t know if it’s appropriate given the circumstances , but you were probably my very first crush”. But when he saw the reaction of Harry’s big brother, he said: “OK, definitely inappropriate . Your Highness is giving me a very sharp look”.

Although he had a crush, Jack Whitehall confessed that they would probably never be went out together. “She was much older than me”. On the set of the Jonathan Ross Show, he also said: “William came to see me and he was very funny. He was very nice but he behaved passive-aggressively telling me “Oh, so you were flirting with my wife? Oh no, no, that was very, very funny.” Then he added ‘I could have you beheaded.'”

As a reminder, Kate and William got married in April 2011 after 10 years of relationship. Together, they became the parents of Prince George (7 years old), Princess Charlotte (5 years old), and Prince Louis (2 years old).

Adam Javal-Fauconnier