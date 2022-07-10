“i-can't-say-more”:-after-the-illness,-kendji-girac-reappears-and-announces-“a-big-surprise”!

“Friends, I’m so sorry But I will not be able to do my two concerts scheduled for this evening in Montélimar and tomorrow evening in Givors”. With these words, Kendji Girac announced bad news to all his fans. Indeed, the winner of the third season of The Voice explained that he was sick and that this prevented him from going on stage: “I’m sick, I don’t have no more voices. I’m resting to find you soon”.

Since then, the artist has been able to rest and get back in shape. He gave rather reassuring news to his community and it is now eager to find him for his next dates. But in addition to giving them a nice surprise by returning to the stage, Kendji Girac also announced excellent news a few hours ago when he appeared on Instagram while he was on a beach.