“I can't fight this”: This blow that Keen'V is struggling to overcome…

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 6, 2022
3
“i-can't-fight-this”:-this-blow-that-keen'v-is-struggling-to-overcome…

Friday, July 8, Keen’V will unveil its tenth album, entitled Diamond in which is the track Pas father. A very personal title where the singer talks about his desire to be a father. “I can’t fight against that. When I found out, I felt a weight and I wrote a piece in stride“, he declared to Télé Poche concerning his sterility. “It is only painful if you want it to be”. Aware that there are other ways to make this dream come true, the 30-something remains hopeful. “One day, maybe, I’ll adopt”.

In 2018, the singer had been entitled to a clumsy question. “This need to talk about babies, but not to have babies, would that hide a lazy penis?”, had asked the facilitator. “No, I’m just sterile in real life. You ask me a question, I’ll answer you! I’ve been with the same woman for fifteen years, so imagine that if there should have been have a baby, there would have been a baby”

It is also thanks to this woman, who has been by her side for many years, that the ex-participant of Dancing with the Stars on TF1 has not dark. “It’s really my strength” , he had recognized in the columns of Closer in 2017.” Basically, she’s my best friend. She put me up when my parents kicked me out, in quotes, because I wanted to make music”. It is therefore natural that she “helped to go up the slope”. “Thanks to her, I didn’t sink into medication. Getting out of it on your own is more rewarding, she told me”.

Among the collaborations offered by Keen’V’s opus, fans will find pieces with DJ Nasty or even Alexy Large and Lorelei B. But there will be no featuring with Rayane Bensetti. The actor had split this message to the attention of his friend

“Nice a lot of feat from what I see but not ours? your only way of seeing me now will be our memories! I’m leaving… as louane says”. In response, the musician said: “You’re never there”, “never available”.

See also: Keen’V: “It’s a boy”… the announcement that surprised everyone!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 6, 2022
3
Photo of tbadmin

tbadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Jean Dujardin: humiliated, his last companion explodes and denounces galore in the middle of an interview!

Jean Dujardin: humiliated, his last companion explodes and denounces galore in the middle of an interview!

June 26, 2022
Photo of TPMP: Matthieu Delormeau fired from the set by force by Mokhtar after a new clash with Cyril Hanouna

TPMP: Matthieu Delormeau fired from the set by force by Mokhtar after a new clash with Cyril Hanouna

June 11, 2022
Photo of Brad Pitt, Blake Lively, Jada Pinkett Smith…: these celebrities (and you probably don't know it) don't drink or no longer drink alcohol!

Brad Pitt, Blake Lively, Jada Pinkett Smith…: these celebrities (and you probably don't know it) don't drink or no longer drink alcohol!

June 19, 2022
Photo of The art of foreplay in 5 lessons

The art of foreplay in 5 lessons

June 5, 2022
Back to top button