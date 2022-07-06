“i-can't-fight-this”:-this-blow-that-keen'v-is-struggling-to-overcome…

Friday, July 8, Keen’V will unveil its tenth album, entitled Diamond in which is the track Pas father. A very personal title where the singer talks about his desire to be a father. “I can’t fight against that. When I found out, I felt a weight and I wrote a piece in stride“, he declared to Télé Poche concerning his sterility. “It is only painful if you want it to be”. Aware that there are other ways to make this dream come true, the 30-something remains hopeful. “One day, maybe, I’ll adopt”.

In 2018, the singer had been entitled to a clumsy question. “This need to talk about babies, but not to have babies, would that hide a lazy penis?”, had asked the facilitator. “No, I’m just sterile in real life. You ask me a question, I’ll answer you! I’ve been with the same woman for fifteen years, so imagine that if there should have been have a baby, there would have been a baby”

It is also thanks to this woman, who has been by her side for many years, that the ex-participant of Dancing with the Stars on TF1 has not dark. “It’s really my strength” , he had recognized in the columns of Closer in 2017.” Basically, she’s my best friend. She put me up when my parents kicked me out, in quotes, because I wanted to make music”. It is therefore natural that she “helped to go up the slope”. “Thanks to her, I didn’t sink into medication. Getting out of it on your own is more rewarding, she told me”.

Among the collaborations offered by Keen’V’s opus, fans will find pieces with DJ Nasty or even Alexy Large and Lorelei B. But there will be no featuring with Rayane Bensetti. The actor had split this message to the attention of his friend

“Nice a lot of feat from what I see but not ours? your only way of seeing me now will be our memories! I’m leaving… as louane says”. In response, the musician said: “You’re never there”, “never available”.

See also: Keen’V: “It’s a boy”… the announcement that surprised everyone!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier