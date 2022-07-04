“i-am-convinced-that-france-…”,-jamel-debbouze-more-cash-than-ever-on-what-he-thinks-of-his-compatriots!

A week after Diam’s, many viewers were waiting for the interview with Jamel Debbouze in Sept à Huit. In answering questions from Audrey Crespo-Mara, the one who has just celebrated the tenth anniversary of Marrakech du Rire confided frankly on his family life, the choice of first name of his children so commented (Léon and Lila: editor’s note), but also on France, this country which he loves so much and which does not always return it to him. Despite some difficult times in his life, the comedian loves France more than anything and proved it once again this Sunday, July 3.

“I I am profoundly French, body and soul!”, he assures us straight away before the journalist comes to the subject which arouses the most debate: “The choice of first names for your children, some saw it as proof of assimilation and others as betrayal. Do you understand that?”. Jamel Debbouze assures him, he fully understands that some take it as a “treason” but that would be none other than the result of public opinion: “I understand that she has (public opinion : editor’s note) her opinion and that she says what she wants when she wants, when she has to say it”. However, “when others trade in it” to “divide us or pit us against each other”, Mélissa Theuriau’s companion finds this “ridiculous… I don’t fit in there at all”.

“I was born in France, I am French”

In the rest of the interview Audrey Crespo-Mara wanted to know if the one who is often told that he is “funnier on television” had the impression that the country was moving forward, especially on the subject first names. “I have the impression that we are progressing. It’s very, very slow, very subtle, but we are progressing”. But again, it came down to the often ill-intentioned people who trade in the wrong things. “Afterwards, I have the impression that we trade in everything that does not progress and everything that does not progress. And opposing us sells. The last presidential elections we had the impression that one in two French people was racist because they voted for Le Pen”, he regrets.

Despite everything, Jamel Debbouze l assertive and optimistic. “But I’m sure that France is not racist. It was more of a vote of misery, a complaint against Macron. I don’t want to believe that France is racist. That’s me impossible to think that. I have done 25 times around France and I have played everywhere, I know my country”, a -he tried to reassure himself.

