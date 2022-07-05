“i-almost-caught-patrick-bruel”:-the-revelation-of-a-columnist-of-“tpmp”-on-her-“almost-stolen-kiss”-with-the-singer!

Even without Cyril Hanouna, the columnists still make as many revelations about TPMP. Indeed, the emblematic host of the daily newspaper of C8 may have chosen to take a few days off, but that does not does not prevent Benjamin Castaldi from taking over and extracting a lot of information from his team. Matthieu Delormeau is not left out either on TPMP People.

Indeed, the weekend, the former host of NRJ12 ensures the show with its program and attends many revelations thanks to its guests. Proof of this is with this Saturday, July 2, when Passe-Partout, from Fort Boyard, revealed some indiscretions about Patrice Laffont and the famous slap he had given him. A slap that cost the host dearly and which still weighs on him today. “When I hear that I hit a dwarf, I’m sick of this gratuitous wickedness. It’s a cabal, I’m disgusted “, he revealed still saddened.

Patrick Bruel, kissed by a columnist from “TPMP”?

But this Monday, July 4, it’s TPMP, even in the summer, who took up the torch. For the occasion, Benjamin Castaldi wanted his team to reveal some anecdotes with stars. The opportunity for Magali Berdah to reveal his “kiss” with Patrick Bruel. “Patrick Bruel is my passion. My life, since I was a kid, has been my life. I love it. He is so beautiful!”, she began before giving more information on the moment that she will “never” forget: “One day, I learn that there is Patrick Bruel on TPMP. I am usually only here on Fridays. And there I called Cyril I was a little heaviness. I told him ‘Cyril you know you’re my friend, you’re like my brother, I beg you, take me'”.

The columnist of TPMP therefore had to force fate a little to make one of her dreams come true. “And suddenly I get a call from the production and they tell me that I’m on set tonight. There he arrives in front of me I almost fainted on the ground and Cyril says ‘it’s good we’re going to do a little American quarter of an hour'” , she adds still very moved by the moment. Fortunately, Valérie Benaïm did not spoil her dream: “And Cyril asks who Valérie wanted to dance with. I look at her with eyes begging her not to choose him. She does not choose him and suddenly it remains only him and me. So I dance with him”. Except that the dance doesn’t quite go as planned. “At one point my head turns towards his and towards his mouth… But there was no kiss!”, she concludes finally happy with this moment, but perhaps a little disappointed not to have had a stolen kiss.

