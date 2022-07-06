Hypnotic Laeticia Hallyday: on the occasion of a very special event … Johnny's widow reveals a little too much!
For Laeticia Hallyday, family is sacred! In good times and bad, it is with those close to the star that the resource. But in 724, the disappearance of her husband Johnny Hallyday shook their whole clan. In the process, the current companion of Jalil Lespert engaged in a legal tussle with the elders of the rocker as to the inheritance.
If from water sank under the bridge, the businesswoman regrets that this conflict caused everything to implode. “Things have calmed down a bit but our relationship remains complicated. I’ve reached out many times, I wish this legacy story would have stayed with the family, that we’d talk around a table when Johnny left, that we could talk about my husband’s decisions” , confessed the star to our colleagues from Parisian .
“We are not going to rewrite history…”
In full turmoil, the BFF of Hélène Darroze assures that she tried “to renew the dialogue, to appease resentment, the unsaid”… Without hit. “We have a feeling of abandonment, my daughters Jade and Joy no longer have a link with David and Laura”, specified Laeticia Hallyday. “It’s sad but I think that over time, things will calm down. Johnny certainly didn’t do things right before he left, but we’re not going to rewrite history. And I hope that one day Jade and Joy will find their brother and their sister.
Like many celebrities, the producer loves interacting with her admirers on social media. Especially Instagram. The opportunity for her to give her news without going through the media. This Tuesday, July 5 2022 was a very special day for the main interested party. And for good reason, his grandmother Elyette Boudou alias Mamie Rock celebrated her 87 years.
Via her story, Laeticia Hallyday took the opportunity to send her an adorable message. She also relayed countless shots of the latter. On one of them, the two women pose all smiles with summer outfits. Flower crowns are in order. In front of the lens, Laeticia Hallyday appears radiant and sensual at will alongside her grandmother! A shock duo as we like…
NB
to see also: Laeticia Hallyday again hospitalized: in Montpellier, she underwent examinations all individuals