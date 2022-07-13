how-nathalie-andreani-(secret-story)-earns-150,000-euros-per-month?

There are reality TV candidates who continue in the business and earn a nice amount of money, and there are those who prefer to take another path and earn even more by… selling charming pictures. Among this last category, Nathalie Andreani. The most famous French cougar who made herself known to the general public thanks to her participation in Secret Story on TF1 a few years ago, and her relationship with a man much younger than her: Vivian.

Unfortunately, when they left the house of secrets, the couple had a hard time staying together. After several appearances in various shows, they both decided to separate, before getting back together several times, to finally break up for good. Since then, everyone leads their own life. Nathalie Andreani has found love again in the arms of Gabano, ex-candidate of reality TV and in particular of Princes of love, but that does not prevent her from continuing in his juicy business.

An astronomical sum!

But in the end, what is it? Precisely, the cougar gave the answer several months ago in an interview granted to Seven to Eight . She also revealed the huge amount of money she managed to earn through the sale of very naked videos and photos on many platforms such as OnlyFans or Mym. “I was taking about 50 subscribers a day. But it’s huge 20 subscribers per day, at 20 euros (the subscription) I can earn 150 000 euros per month. We understood that there was a business to be done, that we had to structure ourselves. And that we should not that I was all alone in there, because I think that alone I would not have gone so far”, she explained during the interview.

Even if Nathalie Andreani earns a lot of money with her activity, she still wanted to warn young girls who want to do like her. “I do not recommend this to any young girl, even if tomorrow she will win 000 or 30 000 euros per month” , she confided at first before giving arguments for what she was advancing: “But a girl who has 20 years, she has no perspective on her future. I have perspective on my past and on my future. Even if tomorrow I meet a man, I will be honest, I will take responsibility for office, I’ll tell her what I did. A 20 year-old girl who’s going to do this for two or three years, she’s going to take some money of course, but if she meets someone and has children she will hide it from him”.

See also: Excluded Video: Vivian (LVDCB 3): “Tressia had no place in this adventure!”

RF