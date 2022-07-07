“he's-drunk”,-“what-a-lack-of-respect”,-“really-a-toxic-guy”-…-“beijing-express”:-valentin,-rachel-trapani's-darling-already-lynched-in-the-first-episode

Couple goal on Instagram, but totally different situation in real life? Apparently, according to the reactions of Internet users who were in front of the first episode of Beijing Express: shock duos . The latter do not seem to have appreciated the behavior of Valentin towards his companion and ex-Miss France, Rachel Legrain-Trapani. Fortunately, viewers were able to have a better time finding Inès Reg and her legendary humor. Although she also sparked the debate, even before the program started…

In reality, it was the young woman’s family who did not seem convinced by participating in the adventure program of M6. The reason ? The main concerned gave it during an interview granted to Télé Loisirs . “National family laughter. No one believed in us”, she admits at first before recalling a hilarious anecdote with her mother: “I remember, two weeks before leaving, we went to get a manicure with my sister, the shop is not even a kilometer from my sister’s house and I wanted to take the car. And my mother told me : ‘How are you, you want to do the Beijing Express and you can’t walk to the manicure, are you serious?!'”

Valentin Léonard, a “toxic guy”?

Finally, Inès Reg did indeed participate in the program and even managed to invite Aya Nakamura in his luggage. And if she managed to participate in the game, it is also and above all thanks to her family. Because despite the criticism, she would have supported her enormously: “No one believed in it and at the same time everyone gave us strength. They told us: ‘we will not accept you lose and know that if you lose way too soon, you’ll be a laughingstock for a year. The jokes were already ready. ‘So you did Beijing… express?’, for example. On paper, they were laughing “.

As far as Valentin Léonard is concerned, many Internet users have criticized his behavior towards his companion. The young man was even accused of not loving the one with whom he shares his days. “But valentin ??? it seems he doesn’t even like rachel”, let a user know while another wrote: “I proclaim the Valentin as officially toxic guy of the season! Who’s with me?”. Others have even pointed the finger at the couple: “Rachel and Valentin play the super healthy, sweet and smooth couples on Instagram in not even 1 hour of broadcast we saw them getting confused 15 times, badly speaking to each other at each intervention. It shows that the networks are only appearances and that it is fake”.

Rachel and Valentin play the super healthy, sweet and smooth couples on Instagram in not even 1h of emission we saw them getting confused times, badly speaking to each other. It shows that the networks are only appearances and that it’s fake. #BeijingExpress

—Liv (@Liv97662255) July 6, 2022

But Valentine??? looks like he doesn’t even like rachel #PekinExpress

— dawn VOL 2 SPOIL (@sippedaway) July 6, 2022

I proclaim the Valentin as the officially toxic guy of the season! Who is with me ? #PekinExpresspic.twitter.com/DxEeRx99dD

— Laurèle Adler (@laureleadler) July 6, 2022