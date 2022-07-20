here-is-the-best-shower-gel-according-to-“60-million-consumers”

Throughout the year, the magazine “60 Millions of Consumers” analyzes thousands of everyday products to reveal the names of brands with the “best products” on the market. Sunscreen, mascara, soaps, shampoos but also food products, everything goes!

This time, the famous media and its team of experts have analyzed the ingredients of a dozen gels and shower creams of different brands before classifying them into three categories: “to be preferred”, “to be chosen for lack of anything better” and “to be avoided”. In order to establish this precise classification, the experts based themselves on the presence of harmful components, such as allergens, irritating and polluting substances, and endocrine disruptors, likely to interfere with our hormonal system. Important criteria to take into account when buying beauty products… but which we tend to forget for shower gels, the scent and price taking precedence over everything else.

A must have by Sanex

Thus, the shower gel that is coming at the top of the list and which presents the least risk to health, skin and the environment, is Sanex Zero% (available HERE at the best price). It is followed by the Labell Bio shower gel with aloe vera extract (Intermarché), the soothing shower cream with aloe vera from the L’arbre vert brand, or the Awakening of the senses shower cream with pomegranate seed oil from Weleda.

Against all odds, the Tahiti Vanilla Shower greedy, the Dop shower cream with vegetable milk from the Pyrenees, the Garnier Ultra Doux with Aleppo soap & rose oil, as well as the Yves Rocher Shower bath with ylang-ylang tiare flower are in the list of shower gels to banish.

ES