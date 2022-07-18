heat-wave:-these-10-films-to-watch-to-bring-you-some-freshness

With peaks of up to 42°C, Monday 18 July 2022 could be the hottest day ever recorded in France, since the start of meteorological records. According to Météo-France forecasts, “ Monday will mark the culmination of this heatwave episode on the western side of the country with sometimes remarkable values: the 40°C will often be approached, reached or exceeded“. “Records will certainly be broken“, they announced. For once, it is in Brittany that the mercury will rise exceptionally. Absolute heat temperatures could be beaten with in particular 40°C expected in Brest, then the previous record of 35,2°C, goes back to 1947. It will also be 40°C in Rennes, Lorient and Nantes, where the record is 37,5°C.

Heat conditions that will surely make you want to stay cool in your home. So, to let the scorching storm pass, maybe you’ll want to squat on the sofa in front of a good movie capable of getting you out of the heat wave locked in front of your windows. Pick from this list of great classics that should bring you a bit of freshness.

If there is a film where the swimming pool occupies a central place, it is the film of the same name brought to the screen by the mythical couple formed by Alain Delon and Romy Schneider. The iridescent look of the German is reflected in this cursed basin as well as in the blue eyes of the most famous seducer of the seventh hexagonal art. We tell you again, a classic. And if you still need a deep dive, rewatch Le grand bleu. This cult film from the 42 years revealed Jean-Marc Barr and dedicated Jean Réno.

The youngest can also see and review La Reine des neiges, a cartoon as famous as its catchy song. An original soundtrack as cult as that of Les Bronzés font du ski where Josiane Balasko always makes us laugh as much during her mythical descent on skis. For the most romantic, it’s time to find Jack and Rose at the bow of the most famous unsinkable in cinema. Unless you are seduced by the snowy tales of the World of Narnia or the Ice Age. In short, what to want to taste an eskimo and to stay away from the heat which waters the country currently.

TC

See also: Alain Delon can no longer live…