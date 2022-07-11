“He did not necessarily want to share”: Léa Salamé FINALLY comes out of silence and evokes the departure of Laurent Ruquier from “We are live”

Last June, Laurent Ruquier announced sad news to viewers of We are live. After years of good and loyal service on France 2, the companion of Hugo Manos has chosen to return his apron. “ I never managed to do completely what I wanted (of the show, editor’s note) because of the pandemic I was unhappy ”, he explained recently in the columns of Parisian. If he had started alone at the controls, the host had very quickly been joined by Léa Salamé. Despite a “ real complicity “, the journalist could not have made her sidekick listen to reason. The reason ? Although they got along well, they never managed to coordinate. “I quickly understood that it was very complicated to host a talk show for two“, added Laurent Ruquier. Since the announcement of the host’s departure, the young woman had not wished to speak. Today, she finally comes out of the silence.

“I am not happy”

Guest of Michel Cymès for his podcast The intimate, Léa Salamé spoke for the first time on the departure of his partner this Saturday, July 9. And according to the companion of Raphaël Glucksmann, the presenter of the Big Heads had already expressed his wish to leave the show well before making the decision. “ I think I’m going to quit. I am not happy ”, he would have dropped. “Questions from producers”, it seemed impossible to “do the show he wanted to do “. Besides, he didn’t appreciate having to share the set. Co-hosting, “that’s what Laurent Ruquier doesn’t like“, explained Léa Salamé to the creator of Dr. Good.

« He doesn’t want to be pi*sed off. He has proven enough. He wants to have a program in his hand, which looks like him. Not necessarily to share, to wait for Léa to do her interview with Michel Cymès and then send the interview with Gad Elmaleh”, added the main concerned before continuing: “ But what is fun, originally, the co-presentation, it was he who had the idea. Three years ago “. An idea that he very quickly regretted: “I adored you as a columnist, but, sharing as a co-presenter, it frustrates me“, he would have confided to his sister. Léa Salamé, for her part, believes that she would have “could have continued for years with him“.

VB

See also: