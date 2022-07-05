have-a-successful-first-date!

What did you like about my profile?

Practical for start a conversation, this question is an opportunity to receive compliments. What better way to get comfortable?

Did you take a long time to come?

It’s a roundabout way of asking him or her where he or she lives, but also to know by what means of transport he or she came. Scooter, public transport, bicycle, Uber… This is both an indication of his income, but also of his values.

What kind of holidays do you like?

Does he like to visit? Does she prefer to take it easy by the pool? It doesn’t seem like it, but it’s essential to define the curiosity of the other. And it’s also an opportunity to talk about your different trips, but also those you’re considering.

Do you know Pilates Warrior?

Question that works with any other passion you are doing right now. The idea is to find out if he or she will be interested in your interests, even if he or she knows absolutely nothing about them. Listening skills put to the test!

What are your plans for the evening?

As with the other questions, you have to find the right moment to ask it. Rather in the middle of a date, in order to measure his degree of involvement. If he says to you, “I have a friend’s birthday”, it’s because he didn’t plan a lot of time for you… or he’s lying to you to escape!

Sunday, we’re having a movie?

No problem if you didn’t plan to go there. It’s just to know if he’s going to eat at mom and dad’s every week! And learn about his hobbies along the way. With a bit of luck, you’ll go see a good movie.

Do you see yourself living your whole life here?

That too is super important.

Already because you, you may be planning to move, then because it allows to know if he has many friends, family, and his attachment to them. And, finally, you will be able to address THE big question.

What is his dream life? A beautiful house in the countryside (it smells like children), or trips… alone.

SEXTRAORDINARY

A comic strip that comes out of the box

It all begins when Yari, a Parisian bachelor, meets Hide. But the young man is already in a relationship with two other women… This comic expands our awareness thanks to the encounter of characters coming out of the usual clichés. Racial, sexual diversity, crossed loves is a much needed bubble of air in a marked out world. Plus, the designs are really beautiful. Crossed loves, by Laura Nsafou (screenplay) and Camélia Blandeau (drawings), Marabulles, 19,95 €.

The cream of the crop Do you feel discomfort during your reports or simply when you are cycling? It’s probably that you irritated your beloved vulva! But don’t panic, thanks to this wonderful vulvar treatment created by two French women, itching will soon be history. Very pleasant to the touch, the balm also exists in an anal version and assures you of the aftermath of Mexican evenings… without burning your buttocks. Baûbo vulva and anal intimate box, 29,90 € at Passage du Désir.

#LOL 3

Questions not to ask 1 // How much do you earn? 2 // Do you edit your photos? 3 // Have you had a lot of exes?

