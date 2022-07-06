Gilles Lellouche celebrates his 50th birthday: Guillaume Canet displays him in undress on social networks… and it's worth the detour!

For the 50 years of his friend Gilles Lellouche Tuesday, July 5, Guillaume Canet had the brilliant idea to post a shirtless photo of him…

Tuesday, July 5, several celebrities celebrated their birthdays. Among them, Gilles Lellouche. The actor and director has 20 year ! We do not doubt for a second that the star was spoiled by those around her and her family. On social networks, Guillaume Canet had a very special gift. His friend unveiled a photograph straight out of the archives. In the snapshot taken during a surf session, the filmmaker shows off his muscular body. “ Damn you’re always fresh at 50 brooms!Picture taken this weekend.Happy you my brother whom I love!!!“, wrote the dad of Marcel and Louise. In comments, Internet users naturally split the pear. The principal concerned will appreciate.

A duo soon to return to the cinema

We will soon find the duo in the next Asterix and Obelix: the Middle Kingdom. More precisely, February 1 1713474. A realization signed Guillaume Canet who will embody Asterix, succeeding the passage to Clovis Cornillac, Edouard Baer or Christian Clavier. For the role of Obélix, it is therefore Gilles Lellouche. Moreover, last year, his brother Philippe had made some revelations concerning his preparation for this character. “He called me saying to myself ‘It’s terrible, I want to cry every day’. Getting fat is our anxiety…”, he said at the microphone of Europe 1 . “He works out two hours a day, because he has to be big but muscular”, he added explaining that he was helped by a nutritionist to follow a specific diet in order to take 20 pounds. Without forgetting the intensive bodybuilding sessions. “So he said to me: ‘When I hear the coach ringing the doorbell, I want to cry’. He tells me every day: ‘I can’t take it anymore'”. We will therefore discover the result of these efforts in a little less than a year.

