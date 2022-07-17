Gerard Piqué grilled in the car with … Shakira: this video that is causing the buzz on the web
Splash News/ABACA
Last June, Gerard Pique and Shakira have announced their split after more than ten years together and two adorable children. Accused of having been unfaithful, Gerard Pique seemed unaffected by this separation… but a video of the famous player in his car has just gone viral on the web and he seems more nostalgic than ever!
In a relationship with since 2010, Shakira and Gerard Pique ended their relationship there a few weeks. The famous player of FB Barcelona would indeed have been unfaithful on several occasions and led to several extramarital relationships with pretty young women met on social networks. One of them also testified to make revelations about the naughty requests of the father of the family…
If Shakira would have tried in vain to save her couple, the sportsman would have refused to give their story a chance, preferring to party every night with his friends and his new conquests. And while the singer of years has finally turned the page, everything suggests that his ex is starting to blame the blow.
On social networks, a video went viral a few hours ago because we see Gerard Pique driving his car, looking pensive. Against all odds, we can hear a song by his ex-girlfriend in the background, which he is listening to. Ironically, it is the tube “Inevitable” in which the singer declares: “ I can’t find any way to forget you . Because continuing to love you is inevitable” or “ You don’t have to say it. You won’t be coming back, I know you well.”. @carmonaa.23 Pique escuchando a shakira #carmonaa23#paratii#fyp#tiktokindia#bcn#tiktok#tiktoker#tiktokespaña#parati#fcbarcelona#gaeltonto#pique#shakira♬ sonido original – carmonaa
Words that strangely fit the situation and a video which shows that the father of the family seems to regret his break with the mother of his children. Some Internet users are also convinced that he would have deliberately allowed himself to be filmed with this song in the background to send a message to Shakira… Alienor de la Fontaine
Alienor de la Fontaine