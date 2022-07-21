Géraldine Nakache: On the verge of giving up a film role because of this Italian star who gave her a real nightmare!

Nearly eight years ago the film L’Ex de ma vie was released! A realization signed Dorothée Sebbagh with in the first role, Géraldine Nakache. The -year-old actress played the role of “Ariane, a violinist, who accepts the marriage proposal of Christen, chef orchestra. The problem is that she is still married! It takes three years to get a divorce in Italy. She then convinces Nino, an Italian teacher, to accompany her to Paris to get a divorce in 8 days flat. But their stay in Paris does not happen not quite as expected…”

A comedy that will have left great memories for the sparkling actress. On the Amuse-Bouche Facebook account, she revealed the underside of the shoot. Especially when Kim Rossi Stuart, his on-screen partner violently threw his script across the room while he was doing a first reading with the director… “At that time I say to myself: it’s not good!” she remembered. If the idea of ​​leaving the project crossed her mind, her agent quickly warned her. “If you withdraw, you have to pay a penalty to the production”.

She also said that she passed “a shoot with an irascible actor”. “A real clicheton of Italian!” Leïla Bekhti’s great friend also confided that she could not kiss him “I cannot physically, physiologically even, chemically kiss him“, she had told her director. of the film, who was on the verge of attacking him physically. “The whole team stopped him, because hey, we have to finish the film…”.

Result of the races, many negative reviews fell on this achievement. This did not prevent Géraldine from pursuing her fine career.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier