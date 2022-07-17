Géraldine Maillet: her companion Daniel Riolo facing justice, this unexpected complaint which will spoil their summer

Known for not having his tongue in his pocket, Daniel Riolo struck again! After knocking out Neymar and the other PSG players, the famous sports journalist this time attacked the owner of the Girondins de Bordeaux as well as Admar Lopes, the club’s sports director.

“Admar Lopes, supposedly the great expert whose players are laughing at him in the locker room todayYou named someone who sucks, Admar Lopes made bogus recruitments and who appears in public kicking coke in nightclubs in Bordeaux and who is seen, moreover, in the eyes of all .” annoyed Daniel Riolo live on RMC. If one of the journalist’s colleagues tries to make him understand that these remarks were very hard, the damage is already done.

Admar Lopes has indeed made it known that he did not like Daniel Riolo’s accusations at all and announced his intention to sue him and seize the Audiovisual and Digital Communication Regulatory Authority, previously known as CSA.

“ Mr. Admar Lopes disputes with the greatest firmness the defamatory statements made on July 2022 by Mr. Daniel Riolo during remission , After Foot, broadcast by RMC Sport radio. Mr. Admar Lopes has instructed his lawyer to initiate the appropriate proceedings without delay against Mr. Daniel Riolo and the radio station that broadcast his remarks. Mr. Admar Lopes has already seized ARCOM (ex-CSA) of these facts” said the director’s lawyer sportsman of the Girondins de Bordeaux. Very bad news for the journalist but also for his companion Géraldine Maillet who, currently on vacation, must certainly be worried about the fate of her man.

Alienor de la Fontaine