“fuck-you”,-jean-reno-ready-to-send-everything-flying,-his-stroke-like-no-other!

At 73 years old, Jean Reno is a complete actor, who has nothing more to prove. It is also for this reason that he appears a little less on the screen. Undoubtedly eager to enjoy his life, the actor is aware that he is no longer a young man of 20 years and that he finds himself much closer to ” the end” than of the “beginning”. It is also for this reason that he evoked his relationship with death in an interview granted to the Parisian. “I’m against changing history, going back. I saw Ricky Gervais’ show, ‘Supernature’, on Netflix, and he brings up this subject. Who Are we to change history? Do we take ourselves for God? It’s a real question “, he confided at first before evoking his own person: “I would say no. Humans, if they didn’t die, they wouldn’t live. It’s hard to accept because I’m at an age where we all think about death. the days”.

Thinking of the death that awaits him would prevent the actor from sleeping at night. But this does not mean that he no longer wants to make films and that he will no longer appear on the screen. Moreover, these fans will be able to find it this Tuesday 19 July on the Canal + Series and MyCanal platform in All those things we didn’t say to each other. A series being none other than the adaptation of the eponymous book by Marc Levy. With this posting, the actor was able to answer questions from our colleagues at Première and make strange revelations.

Thoughts that are no longer relevant

In particular on his “fed up” of the cinema. Or rather, this “fed up” that he thought he was invading him happened at 60 years old. “The cinema, I did a lot of it. I’m very happy about it and besides, I thought I was going to get away with it! Stop on my own, take a boat …”, he confides before adding: “I said a lot of bullshit so I always said to myself that 20 years, I was going to shoot myself saying: ‘It’s enough. Fuck you!'” .

But the love of cinema seems to have overcome the thoughts of his youth, as he admitted a little later during the interview: “But no… I didn’t… Because I like to be in the middle of a team and I really like to interpret As long as I could do that, I would. I’m not looking for anything else. I’m not trying to change the face of cinema…”. Jean Reno finally concluded by sharing his greatest wish: “But everything I hope today is that cinemas will not die. Go to the cinema shit!”.

See also: Jean Reno watched by the dead: at