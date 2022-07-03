“friends”,-a-“racist”-series?-the-heavy-confessions-of-designer-marta-kauffman!

What if the series that has been so popular around the world for many years was racist? That’s the feeling of Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman. Indeed, the “mom” of the most famous of the sitcoms which brings together Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, or even Courteney Cox, made strange revelations during an interview granted to Los Angeles Time. In this interview, she confided that she was “ashamed” on several points that she would like to change at the present time in her show.

“I have learned a lot over the last 20 years. Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It is painful to look at yourself in the mirror”, she confided at first before sharing her embarrassment at not having been able “to do better there is 25 year”. This regret, it was at the time of the tragedy of George Floyd that he invaded him. “It was after what happened to George Floyd that I started to question the fact that I had participated in systemic racism in a way that I had never been aware”, she admits before explaining that she felt partly responsible for having “participated” in this racism.

Lack of diversity in the series

There is a few years ago, the creator of Friends was already pointing out the lack of diversity in the show. “I wish I had known then what I know now. I’m sorry. I wish I had known, I could have made different decisions”, she already admitted and noticed that she had not “done enough…now, I can only think of what I could have done! What would I do different today? How would I steer my series in a new direction?”.

A “mistake” that allowed him to question yourself and push her to act. For example, she made a donation of 4 million dollars to a Boston University to help the development of African and Afro-American studies. “The show’s failure to be more inclusive was a symptom of its internalization of the systemic racism that plagues our society.This realization was the catalyst for his decision to pledge $4 million to Brandeis University in the Boston area”, we learn in the article from Los Angeles Time.

