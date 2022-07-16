Frédéric Lopez “very well” at home, how did this “brain reversal” convince him to return to television?

He returns ! This sentence suited Zinédine Zidane when he returned to the France team for the World Cup 2006 but Frédéric Lopez can also appropriate it. Indeed, the famous host of France 2, known in particular for his program which takes viewers on a journey, Rendez-vous in unknown territory, will replace Michel Drucker on the space occupied by Vivement Dimanche . It will be from mid-October that the presenter’s fans will be able to find his new program A Sunday in the countryside . Program in which many personalities will be received to talk about their lives, in a house far from everything.

An appointment that almost never saw the light of day in believe the words of the one who was unrecognizable a few months ago, this Friday 15 July, at Téléstar. Indeed, the host seemed “drowned” by the media agitation and the overflow that this could generate. “I was very much at home in the Cévennes far from any media agitation, without an interview even though I am very talkative, and I had no intention of showing my face on TV” , he confessed at first before revealing that someone knew how to convince him.

How was he convinced?

It was Anne Holmes, the program director of France Télévisions who knew how to find the words to bring him back to the little skylight and occupy the Sunday afternoons of the French in three months. “She turned my brain around. She first came to see me, we chatted, it was very nice but I repeated to her, from the start, that it was not no need for her to insist”, confides Frédéric Lopez, who left his place to Raphaël de Casabianca before revealing the arguments used by Anne Holmes to change the situation.

“She came back to the charge. She spoke to me about my values ​​and by evoking something intergenerational, a value that obsesses me, she touched my heart. A Sunday in the countryside, it will be sincerity, humanity, authenticity, inclusion… I proposed to do one out of two, she told me said that it would be refused. I spoke to my team about it, who have been faithful since my debut. They told me that they were able to manage to shoot twice two hours of programs in 48h. I said banco”, he revealed. There is no doubt that viewers will be able to thank Anne Holmes for her true worth for having succeeded in bringing back one of the country’s favorite animators.

