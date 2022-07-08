florence-foresti:-who-is-alexandre-kominek,-her-new-33-year-old-darling?

Notice to fans of Florence Foresti: the famous comedian is about to go back on stage! From 28 September to 31 december 2022, she will indeed ignite the stage of the Marigny Theater and will present her new show entitled Boys boys boys… An evocative title that already lets us think that she has a lot to say about men… whom she loves to tease in her sketches.

Florence Foresti may talk about her breakup and her new relationship… because yes, the pretty brunette has a new man in her life! It has been a few weeks since she proudly displayed herself on the arm of Alexandre Kominek, a young man from 27 years old who, like her, is a comedian.