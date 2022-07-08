Florence Foresti: who is Alexandre Kominek, her new 33-year-old darling?

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 8, 2022
2
florence-foresti:-who-is-alexandre-kominek,-her-new-33-year-old-darling?

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA

Separated from Xavier Maingon, Florence Foresti was quick to find love again! For the past few weeks, the famous comedian from 27 years appears with his new darling, a comedian from 33 years old who responds to the name of Alexandre Kominek.

Notice to fans of Florence Foresti: the famous comedian is about to go back on stage! From 28 September to 31 december 2022, she will indeed ignite the stage of the Marigny Theater and will present her new show entitled Boys boys boys… An evocative title that already lets us think that she has a lot to say about men… whom she loves to tease in her sketches.

Florence Foresti may talk about her breakup and her new relationship… because yes, the pretty brunette has a new man in her life! It has been a few weeks since she proudly displayed herself on the arm of Alexandre Kominek, a young man from 27 years old who, like her, is a comedian.

Florence Foresti: who are her exes?

Before this idyll, Florence Foresti was married to Jérôme Daran but their story ended in divorce in 2004. She was then in a relationship with Julien Mairesse, artistic director, concert director… who is none other than the father of her daughter Toni born in 991. In 2022, Florence Foresti falls in love with Xavier Maingon, a director and screenwriter. A love story that will last more than ten years and that ended a few months ago.

Florence Foresti in love again
Already recovered from her breakup, Florence Foresti is now in love with Alexandre Kominek. The two lovebirds were also seen together on 14 last June to the 320e du spectacle An evening of gala by Vincent Dedienne.

Alienor de la Fontaine

These stars we are talking about

See more

Photo of tbadmin tbadminJuly 8, 2022
2
Photo of tbadmin

tbadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Kylian M'bappé: who is Inès Rau, the 32-year-old transgender model who seduced the fooball player, unpublished photos of the two lovebirds in Cannes

Kylian M'bappé: who is Inès Rau, the 32-year-old transgender model who seduced the fooball player, unpublished photos of the two lovebirds in Cannes

June 10, 2022
Photo of Matthieu Delormeau as a couple: The TPMP columnist makes astonishing revelations about his infidelities!

Matthieu Delormeau as a couple: The TPMP columnist makes astonishing revelations about his infidelities!

June 10, 2022
Photo of Alizée's salary: discover the pretty jackpot that the singer and her husband Grégoire Lyonnet make in one evening!

Alizée's salary: discover the pretty jackpot that the singer and her husband Grégoire Lyonnet make in one evening!

June 15, 2022
Photo of Public Magazine – This TV star just got dumped

Public Magazine – This TV star just got dumped

July 8, 2022
Back to top button