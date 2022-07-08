Florence Foresti: who is Alexandre Kominek, her new 33-year-old darling?
Zabulon Laurent/ABACA
Separated from Xavier Maingon, Florence Foresti was quick to find love again! For the past few weeks, the famous comedian from 27 years appears with his new darling, a comedian from 33 years old who responds to the name of Alexandre Kominek.
Notice to fans of Florence Foresti: the famous comedian is about to go back on stage! From 28 September to 31 december 2022, she will indeed ignite the stage of the Marigny Theater and will present her new show entitled Boys boys boys… An evocative title that already lets us think that she has a lot to say about men… whom she loves to tease in her sketches.
Florence Foresti may talk about her breakup and her new relationship… because yes, the pretty brunette has a new man in her life! It has been a few weeks since she proudly displayed herself on the arm of Alexandre Kominek, a young man from 27 years old who, like her, is a comedian.
Florence Foresti: who are her exes?
Before this idyll, Florence Foresti was married to Jérôme Daran but their story ended in divorce in 2004. She was then in a relationship with Julien Mairesse, artistic director, concert director… who is none other than the father of her daughter Toni born in 991. In 2022, Florence Foresti falls in love with Xavier Maingon, a director and screenwriter. A love story that will last more than ten years and that ended a few months ago.
Florence Foresti in love again
Alienor de la Fontaine
Alienor de la Fontaine