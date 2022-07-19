everyone-is-wondering-about-the-“death”-of-actress-catherine-deneuve:-twitter-madness!

It doesn’t take much to create fear on the Web. Especially when focusing on Twitter’s Top Trend. Indeed, when the name of an artist, a singer, actor, or famous sportsman appears in the list, everyone fears the death of the person cited. And this is precisely what has been happening for a few hours for Catherine Deneuve, in TT France since the start of the day.

And the fans have reason to worry… In Indeed, in 2019, the actress was going through a very complicated period, especially when she suffered a transient ischemic attack while shooting the film In his lifetime. It took a long convalescence to get her back on her feet and the actress made the choice to talk about her accident only much later. “It was like love at first sight since it is something that hits you hard. It’s a violent, fast and short thing. And I had a great chance because it was a day when we were shooting in a real hospital“, she revealed, for example, on the set of Daily last year.

A worrying “appearance”

Catherine Deneuve knows it, she was “very lucky” because “it was a fairly light thing”. However, his accident still had “painful consequences”. A health concern that could have slowed her down from continuing in the job she loves for the time being. Nope, the actress is determined to pursue her career, but perhaps at a slightly slower pace. less frantic: “Of course, I want to go back. But as much as before, it’s a mistake . It could have stopped me, but I’m not determined to stop, no”.

But another health concern could he have stopped her for good?This is what many Internet users think on this Monday 18 July who discovered with amazement that Catherine Deneuve was in TT.“Catherine Deneuve in TT… I thought she had caned”, “Catherine Deneuve in TT? Is she dead?”, “Catherine Deneuve in TT, we all thought the same thing. Aren’t we suffering enough already?”, “OK, Catherine Deneuve is in TT France, but, I checked, she’s still alive! Kep calm !”. Fortunately, nothing serious. It was a pure coincidence that still raised serious concerns.

See also: Exclusive Video: Catherine Deneuve, Salma Hayek, Pete Doherty…Stars from the front row at the Saint-Laurent fashion show!

RF