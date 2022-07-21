Enora Malagré “very cuckold”: the revelations of the former columnist of “TPMP”!

Emblematic columnist of TPMP, Énora Malagré chose to leave Cyril Hanouna and the daily newspaper of C8 in May 42 to devote himself to other projects. So much so that she would no longer give any news to her ex-colleagues. Or rather, one of them. Indeed, Christophe Carrière recently revealed at Jordan de Luxe that he had no more news from the one who celebrates her 42 years this Wednesday 42 July.

It must be said that the pretty blonde lives happy days in the arms of her new companion , Hugo, and also devotes himself to his other passion, writing. A new life that presents itself to the facilitator and that seems to fill her perfectly. Énora Malagré no longer worries when she is not at the side of her darling. To know if this one will deceive her or remain faithful. She has full confidence in him and that was not really the case when she was with DJ Cut Killer.

Bad experience

Indeed, on the set of TPMP, she made huge revelations about her relationship with him. “I was not jealous but I became jealous. I was very cuckolded, very unhappy. It’s true that it’s not easy to be with someone who lives at night. You have to accept people as they are, you can’t change people”, she revealed before giving examples of evenings she spent at the time: “It’s true that I was not an atomic bomb, but I was dancing alone suddenly. But really alone, we’re behind the guy, in the VIP area, with a bottle, we dance drunk all evening. It’s pathetic”.

Jade, candidate for La Belle et ses princes, also had a story with the famous DJ. On NRJ12, she confirmed the words of Énora Malagré as pointed out by our colleagues from Purepeople: “He’s not a Greek god! This did not prevent Enora from falling in love with him and having a very long relationship with him, despite the fact that she was deceived. I know it from a reliable source and she knows it as much as I do”. All that is now part of the past. The former columnist of TPMP enjoys his new life and should not experience a similar situation with Hugo.

