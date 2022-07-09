Emmanuel Macron: how he cropped dismissed and cropped one of his ministers in “15 seconds”


According to our colleagues from Politico, Emmanuel Macron would have reframed one of his most important ministers, guilty of a reform proposal deemed unrealistic.

Since the reshuffle of his government, Emmanuel Macron and Elisabeth Borne have been tearing their hair out to find osmosis among the majority and its opponents determined for some to put a spoke in their wheels. And the probable consequence of this equation with several unknowns, certain lieutenants of the Head of State are trying sometimes risky proposals. As the Politico site indicates, Bruno Le Maire, after splitting an announcement on his own renewal at the microphone of France Inter, embarked on a promise with risky contours. He indeed affirmed that he would review the Egalim law which limits to -34 % of food promotions. The Minister of the Economy launched: “ I propose that we raise this threshold to 50 % so that there are bargain prices for all those who have them need“.

Problem, this somewhat risky promise failed in the ear of an Emmanuel Macron who does not only moderately appreciated. A minister present at a meeting on purchasing power held recently at the Élysée revealed what the reaction of the President of the Republic had been: “ The Head of State himself would have dismissed the proposal in ‘fifteen seconds’, essentially explaining to Le Maire that the measure ‘challenged five years of policy in favor of better remuneration for farmers “. A monumental snub for the head of Bercy. “ Now that the elections are over, you let us go on food prices “, scolded Christiane Lambert, the president of the National Federation of Farmers’ Unions.

Bruno Le Maire who embodies the “right-wing surety” of the Head of State, convincing in the eyes of the Elysée tenant in his role as Minister of the Economy, Finance and of the Relaunch of France, will also have a central role to play in the coming months. Because in addition to the health crisis and the war in Ukraine, another worrying subject awaits Bruno Le Maire: that of galloping inflation, which is hitting the French hard and in a way never seen before.

