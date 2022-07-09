emmanuel-macron:-how-he-cropped-dismissed-and-cropped-one-of-his-ministers-in-“15-seconds”

Since the reshuffle of his government, Emmanuel Macron and Elisabeth Borne have been tearing their hair out to find osmosis among the majority and its opponents determined for some to put a spoke in their wheels. And the probable consequence of this equation with several unknowns, certain lieutenants of the Head of State are trying sometimes risky proposals. As the Politico site indicates, Bruno Le Maire, after splitting an announcement on his own renewal at the microphone of France Inter, embarked on a promise with risky contours. He indeed affirmed that he would review the Egalim law which limits to -34 % of food promotions. The Minister of the Economy launched: “ I propose that we raise this threshold to 50 % so that there are bargain prices for all those who have them need“.