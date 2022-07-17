emily-ratajkowski-divorced-after-4-years-of-marriage:-why-the-model-leaves-the-father-of-her-son?

It’s THE rumor of the moment! For several hours, Internet users have been wondering a lot about the marital situation of Emily Ratajkowski… And for good reason, according to Page Six, the top model would like to file for divorce . In 2018, the businesswoman married Sebastian Bear-McClard to the chagrin of her admirers.

Together, the two stars also had a baby boy named Sly. Still according to our colleagues, the incessant infidelities of the producer would have been right in their story. Information confirmed by a relative of the young woman. “He cheated on her. He’s a serial cheat. It’s disgusting”, we learn. For the moment, the main interested parties did not wish to react to the article. Same story for their lawyers. But for their fans, there is something fishy…

The couple remains silent

“If these rumors are true, Emily deserves much better ”, “I am shocked … They were so beautiful together”, can we read on the Web. “But how is it possible to deceive a woman like Ratajkowski? ! And in addition, he allowed himself to betray her when he is not terrible. Help “.

According to the Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard have not yet filed documents to record their divorce. In the midst of turmoil, would the duo want to give themselves another chance? Today, anything is possible! In the media, the creator of Emrata has often declared her love for her other half. Complementary and fusional, they seemed to have found each other well.

“We had known each other for a long time. And he likes to tell me jokingly, ‘People think we got married quickly. But you watched me for two years” confessed Emily Ratajkowski for Busy Tonight TV. “I always thought ‘ok, I shouldn’t see this guy alone. And the next step, I’m in court getting married. It’s crazy isn’t it? A hilarious anecdote which had the merit of amusing thousands of viewers!

