drama-on-the-set-of-“new-york,-organized-crime”:-death-of-a-member-of-the-team-after-a-shooting

abaca

Drama in New York! A team member of Law & Order: Organized Crime (spin-off series of New York: SVU, aired on TF1) was killed in a shootout near the TV series set. An NYPD spokesperson told People magazine that the young man of 22 years old was sitting in his parked car in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, when a man armed, who had not yet been identified, opened the door of the vehicle and shot him several times, hitting him in the head and neck. The victim was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, the spokesperson confirmed.

Confirming the news in a joint statement, NBC and the studio Universal Television said: “We were terribly saddened and shocked to learn that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime earlier this morning and passed away. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

According Variety, the filming of the series Law & Order was to take place this Tuesday 07 July, and it is said that the team member, a monitoring agent, was there before e to work in the security team to reserve parking and guard equipment trucks. Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently filming its third season. The series derived from Law & Order (New York: SVU) which first aired in April 2021 – stars actor Christopher Meloni as famed detective Elliot Stabler. (almost inseparable duo of detective Olivia Benson played by Mariska Hargitay, editor’s note). The third season of the series is scheduled to air on 22 next September.

See also: Two French artists lose their lives in New York, mowed down by a subway train…

Sylvain Majadahonda