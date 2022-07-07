delphine-wespiser:-the-columnist-of-“tpmp”-victim-of-sexism-and-touching-during-her-reign-miss-france,-the-shocking-revelations!

It was December 3 2011. A date that will mark Delphine Wespiser forever and which symbolizes the beginning of her new life. Because that day, the one who now officiates on TPMP, and embodies Blanche in Fort Boyard, became more beautiful local woman by being elected Miss France. Very moved by receiving her crown, she perhaps did not suspect the galleys that it was going to be able to cause. And in particular the totally inappropriate gestures on the part of politicians or sexist behavior.

Situations that she might not have known if she had been in a relationship with Roger at the time. The man who has shared her life for several years now, but with whom the dream seems to have ended. In any case, this is what Delphine Wespiser suggested on Wednesday July 6 with her strange statement on Instagram. “If it was supposed to work with this man, it would have simply worked. Get up and dry your tears”, she wrote in her story, without indicating whether the text was addressed to someone or not.

Hands on the buttocks by mayors and other politicians…

In any case, during her visit to the podcast Femmes de télé , the columnist de TPMP did not mention his relationship with Roger. Or rather, preferred to dwell on the sexist behavior she had suffered during her reign as Miss France. “Unfortunately, I have the impression that this is the lot of all Miss France” she resigned herself at first before giving some cold examples on the back: “You’re going to do a ‘ribbon cutting’ at a fair and then we’re all in line and we take the picture. There’s the mayor next door, the deputy on the other side, so it’s arm in arm, and I don’t have a problem with that. Usually people ask before. But at the time one in five times the arm slipped…”

Delphine Wespiser admitted to having been surprised the first time and had to “tighten her buttocks” while wondering what “was happening”. “We don’t dare say anything at that time”, she regrets before confiding that she asked Sylvie Tellier for some advice to prevent this situation from happening again . The boss of the Miss France committee would then have replied: “Quite simply, very firmly, you raise your hand on your hip, you look him in the eye and you smile” .

RF