death-of-shinzo-abe:-this-politician-makes-a-huge-dumpling-and-shocks-internet-users,-the-controversy-swells-on-twitter!

Hideo Kojima is a very famous person in the world of video games. The creator of titles on various media, including Playstation, is particularly known for the franchise Metal Gear Solid which has fascinated fans since 1987. And even after several years, the Japanese continues to offer quality content to gamers. But what is the rapper between the video game creator and the attack on Shinzo Abe? Because as surprising as it may seem, there would indeed be one.

In any case, this is what Damien Rieu, politician and activist Reconquest , this Friday, July 8 on Twitter. As a reminder, the former Prime Minister of Japan was the target of a bullet attack in the morning and is currently in very serious condition. It was during a speech at a political event on the ground near Yamato-Saidaiji station in Nara, western Japan, that he was the victim of a terrorist attack. Following this attack, the police announced that they had arrested a first suspect.

Big mistake

According to initial information, it is a man in his forties called Tetsuya Yamagami, who allegedly used a hunting rifle, but no one really knows his motives. This drama raised several questions, such as knowing what France would do in the event that Emmanuel Macron was targeted. Others wanted to debate about the suspect who, for Damien Rieu, would be none other than Hideo Kojima…

Indeed, the activist Reconquest responded to a tweet from Clémentine Autain by posting a photo of the video game creator, thinking that it was the person behind the shooting. It was enough to arouse controversy and hilarity on the Web. “Damien Rieu who accuses Hideo Kojima (creator of Metal Gear Solid) of being the murderer of Shinzo Abe damn I’m going to wake up the neighborhood, he saw a random Asian he said to himself Hmm c ‘is necessarily him “, for example, made known the famous account @PatrickAdemo, while Clémentine Autain discovered with amazement the blunder of the politician: “Damien Rieu freewheeling confuses an assassin with Hideo Kojima, world leader in video games. Freewheeling Damien Rieu confuses an assassin with Hideo Kojima, world authority on video games. The extreme right in full racist delirium. pic.twitter.com/qOAbvRPGiF

