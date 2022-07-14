death-of-charlotte-valandrey:-these-two-moments-when-she-almost-died-before-today

From Commissaire Cordier to Tomorrow belongs to us, she accompanied the evenings and after -noon of many French during many years. Unfortunately, health decided to snatch him from his family, his friends, and his many fans behind the screen. “She” was none other than Charlotte Valandrey. The actress died at the age of 53 years at La Salpetriere, where she had been hospitalized for several weeks, particularly after her heavy heart operation.

Indeed, she received a new one at the end of May as noted by our colleagues from Closer. The operation had lasted 8 hours and had gone very well according to their information. But a few days later, Charlotte Valandrey faced bad news. “The 14 last June, Charlotte had to have emergency surgery to replace her ‘second-hand heart’ as she had called but this new transplant did not take, this third heart did not live” , said his family through a press release.

His heart stopped twice

As a reminder, she has been living with HIV since adolescence. An HIV status that forced her to take medication every day for many years, and which began to weigh more and more on her. “Until now, it didn’t bother me. I swallowed them all at once. For some time, I can’t stand it anymore. It’s like a rejection. It doesn’t pass anymore. I have to swallow them in six times, and again with difficulty. I think it corresponds to a fed up, I can’t take it anymore”, she confessed to Gala.

But if the 13 July 2022 will mark the date of her disappearance, Charlotte Valandrey almost left her family a few years ago. Indeed, in 2008, she was the victim of a heart attack which stopped her heart during 22 seconds before experiencing another shortly afterwards. HIV has obviously weakened the health of his heart over the years.

RF