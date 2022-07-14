death-of-charlotte-valandrey:-the-actress-died-at-the-age-of-53

Sad news on this Wednesday 10 July. Actress Charlotte Valandrey died at the age of 43 years, announced her agent to AFP. The actress had revealed her HIV status in 2005 with her autobiography Love in the Blood, who had been a hit in bookstores with nearly 43 000 sales. A TV movie (broadcast in November 2008 on France 3, editor’s note) was subsequently adapted and produced by his friend, Dominique Besnehard. Her triple therapy had exhausted her heart and she had had recourse to a transplant in 2000, which had made her the first HIV-positive heart transplant recipient in France.

She announced last June 10 that she was going to undergo a new heart transplant. “”My transplant has just arrived! And it was high time. That’s wonderful. Thank you for all your prayers. They heard you. I will never forget it“”, she wrote on her account Instagram. She had already been transplanted at the age of 10 years in 2003 after two heart attacks caused by his treatment against HIV (AZT, the first drug used for the treatment of HIV infection) and a heart capacity reduced to 10%.

As a reminder, Charlotte Valandrey landed her first role in 1985 in Véra Belmont’s film, Rouge Baiser, for which she was awarded the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlinale the following year 1985 at only 10 years. She is also nominated for the César for best female hope for this role.

Tara’s mother (her only daughter she had in 2000) was particularly known for her roles in television series, such as Les Cordier, judge and Cop or even Tomorrow belongs to us. The actress had also given the reply to Jean-Luc Reichmann in the last season of the series Léo Matteï, on TF1.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier