david-hallyday:-his-youngest-daughter-emma-has-grown-up-well-and-she-has-become-absolutely-hot!

On Instagram, Emma Smet reveals herself more hotter than ever.

If Emma Smet is really no longer with Kylian M’bappé, we bet that David Hallyday’s daughter will quickly find her replacement. This Thursday July 7 on Instagram, she posted a photo of herself on a Parisian rooftop. Result, in a tight beige set consisting of a crop top and a short skirt, Emma Smet is absolutely hot. “Magnificent”, “you are sublime”, “beauty”, “bellissima” …In the comments, everyone agrees. It must be said that the young woman of 14 years old has good genes. But also that his recent love affair with Kylian M’bappé may have something to do with it. It is said that love makes beautiful. Last April, the couple was spotted having fun at Parc Astérix. More accomplices than ever on a video that has gone viral on TikTok, Laura Smet exuded joy.

And with Kylian besides, where is the little girl of Johnny Hallyday? Very discreet about their relationship, Kylian M’bappé has nevertheless been seen several times in the company of other women… In particular with the transgender model Inès Rau, with whom he was very close during a jet ski day in June last in Cannes.