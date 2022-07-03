dany-boon's-daughter-is-talking-about-her:-her-special-relationship-with-elie-semoun!

Dany Boonis a man fulfilled by his life as a couple but also his beautiful blended family. Father of five children from three different relationships, the comedian is not ashamed to talk about his offspring, quite the contrary!

Besides, they all have a passion for the music. “ All my children make music, that’s great. I’ve never forced them to take lessons. I’m very proud, I love it. on the guitar or the piano or the bass, I don’t dare to play now. And afterwards, the three youngest also play music, they take lessons, but it’s still too young to know if they will be artists. Afterwards, frankly, I am very relaxed. All I want is for them to have a passion and to be happy in what they do, whatever the job” he confided to RTL in 2019.

But today, his daughter Sarah Boon launched into the seventh art and did not start with just any project. Indeed, the latter appears in the casting of Ducobu president ! where Elie Semoun is on the bill.

During his appearance on RFM with Bernard Montiel, Elie Semoun was able to confide in the role of the daughter of the one who is cold with Kad Merad.

The interpreter of Professor Latouche first revealed the synopsis of Ducobu president! : “It’s back to school at Saint-Potache. There is a bad guy who arrives in the teachers’ room and announces that there will be new methods imposed on Saint-Potache. Among other things, an election, to elect the president of the students, the one who will speak on behalf of all the students. We have a caricature of Marine Le Pen, which is interpreted by Dany Boon’s daughter, Sarah Boon “. This one “does not want foreigners in Saint-Potache”.

Indeed , the scenario is inspired by the recent presidential elections. The host then reacted: “That must have made Dany happy!”. “Yes, obviously with his permission! ” replied Elie Semoun. Before adding: “We wanted to make fun of politics, in the sense that we were supposed to release the film in April, so in the middle of an election. But ultimately it remains relevant “. We are waiting to see that!

