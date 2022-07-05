Cod ceviche & prawns from Istr
A recipe by chef Manuele Rossi to taste at Istr, 41, rue Notre-Dame-de-Nazareth , Paris 3rd. Reservation : 01 43 56 70 70 .
– Rub the cod fillet with coarse salt 10 minutes, rinse it and cut it into 1 cm pieces.
– Shell the prawns and cook them in a pan with a little oil and salt just one go and back.
– Leave to cool and cut the prawns into 1 cm pieces like cod.
– Keep everything cool.
– In a blender, put all the leche de tigre ingredients and blend until you get a juice. Set aside in a cool place.
– Peel the asparagus and cut them into 5 mm thick slices.
– Cut the radishes into enough rounds fine and keep them in ice water.
– Peel and slice the onion into rings as thin as possible.
– In a large bowl put the fish, the leche de tigre and the vegetables, mix.
– Arrange in deep plates and finish with a pinch of fleur de sel and a dash of olive oil ‘olive.
Leslie Benaroch