cod-ceviche-&-prawns-from-istr

A recipe by chef Manuele Rossi to taste at Istr, 41, rue Notre-Dame-de-Nazareth , Paris 3rd. Reservation : 01 43 56 70 70 .

– Rub the cod fillet with coarse salt 10 minutes, rinse it and cut it into 1 cm pieces.

– Shell the prawns and cook them in a pan with a little oil and salt just one go and back.

– Leave to cool and cut the prawns into 1 cm pieces like cod.

– Keep everything cool.

– In a blender, put all the leche de tigre ingredients and blend until you get a juice. Set aside in a cool place.

– Peel the asparagus and cut them into 5 mm thick slices.

– Cut the radishes into enough rounds fine and keep them in ice water.

– Peel and slice the onion into rings as thin as possible.

– In a large bowl put the fish, the leche de tigre and the vegetables, mix.

– Arrange in deep plates and finish with a pinch of fleur de sel and a dash of olive oil ‘olive.

The front of the Seine

The hippest barge in Paris, moored opposite the Eiffel Tower, for a third season with the recipe that made its success: renowned DJ (Kungs, Bon Entendeur…), flowery decor and VIP guest… Chez Mila, port de la Bourdonnais, Paris 7th. Wed. to Sat. from 19 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Netflix de la cuisine

A platform dedicated to chefs, did you dream of it? Tchac did it! Launched by 3 sisters in October 2021, Tchac offers simple, committed and above all exclusive recipes. Teach, 2,99 € the recipe or 9,99 € the monthly subscription.

O life!

Produced in San Juan Del Río and resulting from an ancestral know-how transmitted by the Zapotec Indians, this mezcal with agave base, handcrafted, according to legend, purifies body and soul… Mezcal Mahani, Spirit Brothers, 25 € (70 cl).

See also: Video: Do ​​It Yourself: Chocolate mask for the face!

Leslie Benaroch