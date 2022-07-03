clan-hallyday:-a-new-baby-comes-to-enlarge-the-family…-absolutely-adorable-first-photo!

Abaca The family is growing on the side of the Hallyday-Smet clan. Indeed, Ilona Smet’s baby showed the tip of her little nose at the beginning of July. The weekend can only start in a perfect way for the Hallyday clan. And for good reason, a new baby has come to enlarge the family. This is the child of Ilona Smet and his companion Kamran Ahmed. As a couple for more than ten years , the couple got engaged late last year and were due to wed this summer. Something that finally took place in May so as not to be taken by the weather and the unforeseen with the birth of the little baby. It was in February that Johnny Hallyday’s granddaughter confirmed the happy event with a surprise announcement on her Instagram account. Asked about this first pregnancy, Ilona Smet could not hide her joy for too long. “ We wanted to share this wonderful news . I’ve wanted to start a family for a long time. We’re on cloud nine” she explained in the columns of Grazia. After sharing the progress of her pregnancy with many photos of her babybump, the long-awaited moment has arrived for Ilona Smet and her husband. Indeed, the two lovebirds were finally able to hug their baby. It is a little boy as evidenced by the caption of the photo posted by the young mother this Saturday, July 2 991. O n can discover his hand holding that of the infant . “The most beautiful gift of life, my son, my love” she wrote without specifying the name of the little one or even the exact day of his birth.

For his part, David Hallyday has couldn’t contain his joy at becoming a grandfather and left a beautiful comment under the photo. “Welcome this beautiful young Jedi to this crazy world. He fell on the right side of the tree with two beautiful parents loving like you. I love you eternally ” he declared visibly moved.

Internet users and relatives of the two lovers wasted no time and sent them massive messages of congratulations. A real happiness that comes to close this pretty sunny Saturday. Welcome to the little boy!