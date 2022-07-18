christine-kelly:-victim-of-health-problems,-she-comes-out-of-silence-after-her-hospitalization

These last few days have been complicated for Christine Kelly. Last June, the presenter of “Face à l’info” on CNews took over social networks and indicated that she had to return to the antenna on 23 June to be hospitalized. “This week will be my last with you for the season. However, minor health problems will keep me away from you after the 23 June actually”, she wrote on her social networks.

A few days later, the former columnist of “Touche pas à mon poste” and “Balance ton post” did not show up in her best light. Also on social networks, Christine Kelly had published a snapshot of her in the hospital, infused and bedridden. “I promised you news here. Everything is fine. A fatigue that will soon go away. Thank you all. I kiss you”, she explained.