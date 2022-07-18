Christine Kelly: victim of health problems, she comes out of silence after her hospitalization

July 18, 2022
Christine Kelly returned to the health concerns that led him to be hospitalized in recent weeks.

These last few days have been complicated for Christine Kelly. Last June, the presenter of “Face à l’info” on CNews took over social networks and indicated that she had to return to the antenna on 23 June to be hospitalized. “This week will be my last with you for the season. However, minor health problems will keep me away from you after the 23 June actually”, she wrote on her social networks.

A few days later, the former columnist of “Touche pas à mon poste” and “Balance ton post” did not show up in her best light. Also on social networks, Christine Kelly had published a snapshot of her in the hospital, infused and bedridden. “I promised you news here. Everything is fine. A fatigue that will soon go away. Thank you all. I kiss you”, she explained.

And this is the 13 July, the symbolic day of her birthday, that Christine Kelly again delivered some news following her operation. “You ask me for news... I spend more time lying down than standing. I do the postoperative injections myself. I learned”, she said. And to reassure about the rest of his summer: “My operation went very well and I hope to be in full energy from here the end of vacation”.

Recall that the CNews journalist has had trouble in recent months since she revealed that she was threatened with death. “ I have taken a lot. I do not tolerate any will to hurt, for free Who has ever survived months or weeks of death threats while working? Thank you for your testimony. It can help “ she wrote on her social networks.

