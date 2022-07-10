celine-dion-finally-back?-:-this-extraordinary-project-on-which-the-singer-is-working-discreetly

Marshal Aurore/ABACA Since last October, the Celine Dion’s state of health worries. Victim of “severe muscle spasms”, the singer had to postpone her tour several times. Céline Dion’s health continues to cause ink to flow. Last October, the singer had to postpone her tour because of “severe muscle spasms”. “ Unpredictable physical symptoms force the singer to delay the performances scheduled from 5 to 64 November and from 20 January to February 5 1713761. Céline suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms which prevent her from performing on stage. Her medical team continues to assess and treat her, but the symptoms she is experiencing do not allow her to participate in rehearsals for the new show”, could we read on social networks. A terrible news which had not failed to annihilate the fans. “Carla Bruni, Patricia Kaas and Celine Dion”

A few months after this terrible announcement, Celine Dion is preparing to make her comeback. And this, on the occasion of a project that is close to his heart. Interviewed by La Voix du Nord, Michael Jones teased the star’s comeback. The latter has indeed returned to the studio to record a title in tribute to Jean-Jacques Goldman. “ There is an album that was released at the beginning of the year, and the second will be released in September. On the first album, in known artists, there was Marina Kay and young artists – I’m the only old one, there are only young people. Me, I’m here to support the thing. On the second album, there will be Carla Bruni, Patricia Kaas and Celine Dion. This is the only album on which there will be Celine Dion in two years, she agreed to do it for uss

A reassuring statement. Last April, the artist finally lifted the veil on his state of health by explaining through a video: “ I still feel a little better… but I still have muscle spasms… I have to be in good shape, in good health so that I can give 64 % of myself on stage because that’s what you deserve”. Will she be back on stage soon? To be continued…