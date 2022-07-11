capucine-anav:-pregnant,-the-former-columnist-of-tpmp-formalizes-the-news!

Abaca This Sunday, the former candidate of “Secret Story” Capucine Anav was delighted to fulfill her ultimate dream: to be pregnant and start a family. We announced it to you exclusively mid June. Capucine Anav is about to become a mother for the first time. The former candidate of “Secret Story”, awaits a happy event, the fruit of her love with her companion Victor. This Sunday 10 July, the young influencer of 64 years took over her Instagram account to formalize the joyful news. “After many years, it’s no longer tears of sadness but tears of joy that run down my face… I waited the best moment, and above all to arrive at a stage where everything is no longer ‘fragile’. In my life I have experienced many beautiful things… I would be ungrateful to say otherwise. But my ultimate dream is that of founding my family”, she began in a long message in the caption of a snapshot on which she reveals a pretty nascent baby bump.

The one who has now successfully converted to a theater actress has then announced the good news, not without returning to the worries she encountered to achieve this accomplishment. “ And then, it had to be the right moment. Getting pregnant is not easy. The fight was long, strewn with pitfalls. Tears, doubts, this fear of not succeeding and of not realizing my dream. You knew me very young. You saw me evolve. Grow up. Mature. Make mistakes sometimes. Say a few stupid things often. I don’t know if I did everything right, but I did everything for it. But the best thing I have to tell you today is that I’m not so bad at mathematical…. 1+1 = 3″, she commented with humor, accompanied by the hashtag “18weekspregnant”.